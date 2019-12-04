JetBlue Airways in summer 2020 season plans to offer Washington Reagan – Martha’s Vineyard service, scheduled with Embraer E190 aircraft. From 12JUN20 to 06SEP20, this route will be served 3 times weekly.
B61414 DCA1300 – 1430MVY E90 567
B61413 MVY1505 – 1630DCA E90 567
JetBlue adds Washington Reagan – Martha’s Vineyard service in S20
