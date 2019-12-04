JetBlue adds Washington Reagan – Martha’s Vineyard service in S20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

JetBlue Airways in summer 2020 season plans to offer Washington Reagan – Martha’s Vineyard service, scheduled with Embraer E190 aircraft. From 12JUN20 to 06SEP20, this route will be served 3 times weekly.

B61414 DCA1300 – 1430MVY E90 567
B61413 MVY1505 – 1630DCA E90 567

The route development forum for the Americas
Indianapolis, Indiana  4 - 6 February 2020

Find out more

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.