Air France NS20 Africa service changes as of 03DEC19

Air France in recent schedule update filed service changes for Africa in Northern summer 2020 season, effective from 29MAR20. Planned changes as of 03DEC19 as follows.



Paris CDG – Abidjan eff 29MAR20 Nonstop service reduces from 10 to 7 weekly. A380 operates 7 weekly

Paris CDG – Cairo Operational aircraft changes, A340-300 replaced by following aircraft:

29MAR20 – 30MAY20 777-200ER/-300ER

eff 31MAY20 787-9



Paris CDG – Lagos eff 29MAR20 A340-300 operates 1 daily, replacing A330-200

Paris CDG – Luanda eff 29MAR20 A330-200 operates 3 weekly, replacing A330-200/777-200ER