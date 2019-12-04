American adds A330-300 Charlotte – Las Vegas service in 1Q20

American Airlines in the first quarter of 2020 plans operational aircraft changes on Charlotte – Las Vegas route, as the airline schedules Airbus A330-300 service. The A330 will operate 6 times weekly, from 08JAN20 to 12FEB20.



AA624 CLT2005 – 2200LAS 333 x2

AA525 LAS2305 – 0605+1CLT 333 x2



AA operates up to 5 daily on this route.