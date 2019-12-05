Air Canada expands Eastern Canada – Paris flights in 3Q20

Air Canada in the 3rd quarter of 2020 plans to expand service to Paris, announced by the airline earlier this week. In July and August 2020, there will be 3 extra weekly flights from Montreal, 4 from Toronto.



Montreal – Paris CDG 02JUL20 – 27AUG20 Increase from 14 to 17 weekly

AC810 YUL2155 – 1050+1CDG 333 246

AC811 CDG1700 – 1845YUL 333 246



Toronto – Paris CDG 03JUL20 – 28AUG20 Increase from 7 to 11 weekly

AC812 YYZ2130 – 1050+1CDG 333 x246

AC813 CDG1700 – 1900YYZ 333 x246