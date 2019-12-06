Air Tahiti Nui in March 2020 plans to operate one-time Papeete – Easter Island charter service, on board Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Subject to Government Approval, planned schedule as follows.
TN791 PPT0830 – 1845IPC 789 16MAR20
TN792 IPC1700 – 1755PPT 789 18MAR20
Unlike previous charters, this service is available for reservation in most sales channels, including the GDS.
Air Tahiti Nui schedules one-time Easter Island service in mid-March 2020
