Pakistan International earlier this week adjusted operations on 1 of 2 weekly flights to Oslo. From 04DEC19, service on Wednesdays operates as Islamabad – Oslo – Copenhagen – Lahore routing, instead of Lahore – Oslo – Copenhagen – Lahore. Boeing 777-200ER operates this route.
PK751 ISB1025 – 1400OSL1530 – 1700CPH 772 3
PK752 OSL1530 – 1700CPH1830 – 0520+1LHE 772 3
The airline continues to operate Lahore – Copenhagen – Oslo – Islamabad routing on Saturdays.
Pakistan International adds one-way Islamabad – Oslo flight from Dec 2019
Posted
