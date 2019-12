EGYPTAIR outlines A320neo network from Feb 2020

EGYPTAIR in recent schedule update filed Airbus A320neo operation, set to enter service from February 2020. Subject to change, planned A320neo operation as follows.



Cairo – Abu Dhabi eff 01FEB20 1 daily

Cairo – Amman 01FEB20 (13 weekly from 30MAR20)

Cairo – Athens eff 03MAR20 2 weekly

Cairo – Barcelona eff 01FEB20 5 weekly (6 weekly from 18APR20)

Cairo – Beirut eff 04FEB20 2 weekly (4 weekly from 02MAR20, 16 weekly from 29MAR20, 17 weekly from 04JUN20)

Cairo – Berlin Schoenefeld eff 01MAR20 5 weekly (4 weekly 29MAR20 – 02JUN20)

Cairo – Brussels eff 01MAR20 5 weekly (5-6 weekly from 29MAR20)

Cairo – Casablanca eff 01MAR20 1 daily

Cairo – Dammam eff 01MAR20 1 daily

Cairo – Geneva eff 29MAR20 5 weekly (5 weekly 02JUL20 – 18AUG20)

Cairo – Istanbul eff 04FEB20 2 weekly (4 weekly from 02MAR20, 10 weekly from 29MAR20, 9 weekly from 08JUN20)

Cairo – Kuwait City eff 01MAR20 1 daily

Cairo – Paris CDG eff 29MAR20 3 weekly (1 daily from 01JUN20)

Cairo – Riyadh eff 01MAR20 1 daily

Cairo – Tunis eff 29MAR20 1 daily