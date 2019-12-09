Delta Air Lines during the weekend of 08DEC19’s schedule update filed additional changes for winter 2020/21 season, on Trans-Pacific routes from Seattle. Latest adjustment as follows.
Seattle – Beijing Capital eff 24OCT20 1 daily A330-900neo (Previously listed 3 weekly A330-900neo and 4 weekly 767)
Seattle – Tokyo Haneda eff 24OCT20 1 daily A330-900neo (Previously listed 3 weekly A330-900neo and 4 weekly A350-900XWB)
Delta W20 Seattle Trans-Pacific preliminary changes as of 08DEC19
