Air New Zealand NS20 Denpasar aircraft changes

Air New Zealand in recent schedule update filed aircraft changes to Auckland – Denpasar service, for Northern summer 2020 season. The Star Alliance carrier now plans to operate Boeing 777-200ER aircraft on this route, replacing 787-9 Dreamliner. Planned seasonal operation effective date, 8 weeks earlier than planned, and frequency increase in July 2020 remains unchanged.



11APR20 – 30MAY20 Day 36

01JUN20 – 17JUN20 Day 136

19JUN20 – 29JUN20 Day x247

30JUN20 – 01AUG20 Day x4 (Overall frequency increase from 5 to 6 weekly unchanged)

03AUG20 – 14OCT20 Day x247

17OCT20 – 24OCT20 Day 136



NZ065 AKL1100 – 1620DPS 772

NZ064 DPS1750 – 0530+1AKL 772