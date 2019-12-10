Iran Air in recent OAG schedules listing filed proposed schedule for Tehran Imam Khomeini – Rome service. Based on preliminary listing, the airline would operate Airbus A310 aircraft from 06JAN20, twice weekly.
This route is not available for booking on the airline’s website.
IR739 IKA0725 – 1005FCO 310 14
IR738 FCO1140 – 1910IKA 310 14
Iran Air proposing Rome service resumption from Jan 2020
