Air Tanzania starting tomorrow (12DEC19) is increasing Dar es Salaam – Mumbai service, with the addition of 4th weekly flight. The new flight operates on Thursdays from Dar es Salaam, with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.
TC400 DAR1930 – 0420+1BOM 787 x126
TC401 BOM0550 – 0920 787 5
TC401 BOM0550 – 0940DAR 787 146
Air Tanzania expands Mumbai service from Dec 2019
Posted
