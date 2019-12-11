Loong Air expands Hangzhou International routes in Nov/Dec 2019

Loong Air in the last 3 weeks launched additional international service from Hangzhou, including flights to Jeju, Nagoya and Osaka. Planned operational schedule as follows.
Hangzhou – Jeju eff 20NOV19 2 weekly A320
GJ8955 HGH1900 – 2115CJU 320 37
GJ8956 CJU2215 – 2310HGH 320 37
Hangzhou – Nagoya eff 02DEC19 1 daily A320
GJ8099 HGH1705 – 2040NGO 320 D
GJ8100 NGO1150 – 1420HGH 320 D
Service operates 3 weekly (Day 246) from 14JAN20
Hangzhou – Osaka Kansai eff 02DEC19 1 daily A320
GJ8077 HGH1740 – 2100KIX 320 D
GJ8078 KIX2200 – 0020+1HGH 320 D
Service operates 4 weekly (Day x246) from 15JAN20
