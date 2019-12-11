Loong Air expands Hangzhou International routes in Nov/Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Loong Air in the last 3 weeks launched additional international service from Hangzhou, including flights to Jeju, Nagoya and Osaka. Planned operational schedule as follows.

Hangzhou – Jeju eff 20NOV19 2 weekly A320
GJ8955 HGH1900 – 2115CJU 320 37
GJ8956 CJU2215 – 2310HGH 320 37

Hangzhou – Nagoya eff 02DEC19 1 daily A320
GJ8099 HGH1705 – 2040NGO 320 D
GJ8100 NGO1150 – 1420HGH 320 D

Service operates 3 weekly (Day 246) from 14JAN20

Hangzhou – Osaka Kansai eff 02DEC19 1 daily A320
GJ8077 HGH1740 – 2100KIX 320 D
GJ8078 KIX2200 – 0020+1HGH 320 D

Service operates 4 weekly (Day x246) from 15JAN20

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 March 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.