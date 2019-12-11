Cebu Pacific last week discontinued Manila – Siem Reap service, as the airline operated last flight on 07DEC19. Prior to last flight, the airline operated 4 weekly flights with Airbus A320 aircraft. The airline initially launched this route in April 2012.
5J257 MNL1955 – 2235REP 320 x135
5J258 REP2325 – 0320+1MNL 320 x135
Cebu Pacific discontinues Siem Reap service in Dec 2019
Posted
Cebu Pacific last week discontinued Manila – Siem Reap service, as the airline operated last flight on 07DEC19. Prior to last flight, the airline operated 4 weekly flights with Airbus A320 aircraft. The airline initially launched this route in April 2012.