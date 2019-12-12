airmalta in summer 2020 season plans to resume Malta – Stuttgart service, previously served until November 2011. From 01APR20, the airline plans to operate this route twice weekly with Airbus A320 aircraft.
KM358 MLA0750 – 1010STR 32A 6
KM358 MLA1740 – 2000STR 320 3
KM359 STR1100 – 1310MLA 32A 6
KM359 STR2050 – 2300MLA 320 3
airmalta resumes Stuttgart service from April 2020
Posted
airmalta in summer 2020 season plans to resume Malta – Stuttgart service, previously served until November 2011. From 01APR20, the airline plans to operate this route twice weekly with Airbus A320 aircraft.