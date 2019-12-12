American Airlines in winter 2019/20 season plans to operate Boeing 767-300ER aircraft on Philadelphia – St. Maarten route, replacing Boeing 757. The 767 already operated service on 07DEC19, followed by 14DEC19, and from 16JAN20 to 04MAR20.
AA2312 PHL0925 – 1431SXM 763 D
AA2312 SXM1545 – 1925PHL 763 D
Service operates Day x23 from 16JAN20 to 17FEB20.
American Airlines adds Boeing 767 Philadelphia – St. Maarten route in W19
Posted
American Airlines in winter 2019/20 season plans to operate Boeing 767-300ER aircraft on Philadelphia – St. Maarten route, replacing Boeing 757. The 767 already operated service on 07DEC19, followed by 14DEC19, and from 16JAN20 to 04MAR20.