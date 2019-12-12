Azerbaijan Airlines starting next week is adding new scheduled charter service to Iran, with the opening of Baku – Mashhad route. From 16DEC19, the airline will operate twice weekly service, on board Embraer E190 aircraft.
J25051 GYD1430 – 1545MHD E90 14
J25052 MHD1645 – 1910GYD E90 14
Azerbaijan Airlines adds Mashhad service from Dec 2019
