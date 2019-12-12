TAROM revises seasonal Lyon / Turin service in W19

Skyteam member TAROM in the last few weeks adjusted planned seasonal service in winter 2019/20 season. Latest adjustment as follows.
Bucharest – Lyon 14DEC19 – 29FEB20 Service resumption since March 2013, 1 weekly A318 (Previous plan: eff 30NOV19)
RO461 OTP0900 – 1050LYS 318 6
RO462 LYS1135 – 1510OTP 318 6
Bucharest – Turin 21DEC19 – 11JAN20 1 weekly 737-700 (Previous plan: 30NOV19 – 29FEB20)
RO441 OTP1015 – 1155TRN 73W 6
RO442 TRN1240 – 1610OTP 73W 6
