Air France in the last few days adjusted summer frequencies for Paris CDG – Seoul Incheon route. Previously filed seasonal increase from 7 to 10 weekly from 01MAY20, has been removed. The Skyteam member will continue to operate 7 weekly flights with 3-class 777-300ER aircraft.
AF264 CDG1310 – 0715+1ICN 77W D
AF267 ICN0905 – 1405CDG 77W D
Air France S20 Seoul frequency adjustment as of 12DEC19
Posted
Air France in the last few days adjusted summer frequencies for Paris CDG – Seoul Incheon route. Previously filed seasonal increase from 7 to 10 weekly from 01MAY20, has been removed. The Skyteam member will continue to operate 7 weekly flights with 3-class 777-300ER aircraft.