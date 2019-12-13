Air Moldova schedules Berlin launch in late-March 2020

Air Moldova in summer 2020 season plans to add service to Berlin, as the airline schedules Chisinau – Berlin Schoenefeld route. From 31MAR20, the airline will operate this route twice weekly from 31MAR20, with Airbus A319 and Embraer E190 aircraft. During peak season there will be 3rd weekly flight offered from 18JUN20 to 22SEP20.



9U813 KIV0615 – 0735SXF E90 24

9U813 KIV0615 – 0735SXF 319 6



9U814 SXF0830 – 1140KIV E90 24

9U814 SXF0830 – 1140KIV 319 6



Day 4 operates from 18JUN20 to 22SEP20.