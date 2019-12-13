TUI Nordic in summer 2020 season plans to offer new scheduled service to Croatia. From 15MAY20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft to operate Norrkoping – Split route once weekly on Fridays, until 16OCT20.
BLX717 NRK1505 – 1730SPU 73H 5
BLX718 SPU1840 – 2115NRK 73H 5
TUI Nordic adds Norrkoping – Split service from May 2020
Posted
