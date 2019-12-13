Air Canada this week announced new service launch from Montreal to the US, as the airline schedules Montreal – Nashville route. From 01JUN20, AC will operate this route on daily basis, with Sky Regional Embraer E175 aircraft.
AC7714 YUL1805 – 1948BNA E75 D
AC7713 BNA0825 – 1151YUL E75 D
Air Canada adds Montreal – Nashville service from June 2020
Posted
Air Canada this week announced new service launch from Montreal to the US, as the airline schedules Montreal – Nashville route. From 01JUN20, AC will operate this route on daily basis, with Sky Regional Embraer E175 aircraft.