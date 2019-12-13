Korean carrier Hi Air begins operation from mid-Dec 2019

Korean start-up carrier Hi Air today (13DEC19) commences operation, on board ATR72-500 aircraft. Initially the airline operates 1 daily Seoul Gimpo – Ulsan route, increasing to 3 daily from 01JAN20.
Following schedule is effective 01JAN20.
4H1301 GMP0740 – 0850USN AT7 D
4H1305 GMP1110 – 1210USN AT7 D
4H1309 GMP1820 – 1930USN AT7 D
4H1302 USN0920 – 1030GMP AT7 D
4H1306 USN1300 – 1410GMP AT7 D
4H1310 USN2000 – 2110GMP AT7 D
