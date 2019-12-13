Korean carrier Hi Air begins operation from mid-Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Korean start-up carrier Hi Air today (13DEC19) commences operation, on board ATR72-500 aircraft. Initially the airline operates 1 daily Seoul Gimpo – Ulsan route, increasing to 3 daily from 01JAN20.

Following schedule is effective 01JAN20.

4H1301 GMP0740 – 0850USN AT7 D
4H1305 GMP1110 – 1210USN AT7 D
4H1309 GMP1820 – 1930USN AT7 D

4H1302 USN0920 – 1030GMP AT7 D
4H1306 USN1300 – 1410GMP AT7 D
4H1310 USN2000 – 2110GMP AT7 D

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 March 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.