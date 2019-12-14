United S20 Long-Haul service changes as of 13DEC19

Additional changes has been filed (around) after 0500GMT 14DEC19

United during the weekend of 13DEC19’s schedule update filed aircraft changes for long-haul route for summer 2020 season, effective from 28MAR20. The latest adjustment includes the introduction of Boeing 787 service from Chicago O’Hare. Planned changes as follows.



Chicago O’Hare – Brussels eff 28MAR20 787-10 replaces 777-200ER

Chicago O’Hare – Frankfurt eff 28MAR20 777-200ER replaced by following aircraft

UA944/945 eff 28MAR20 787-10

UA907/906 28MAR20 – 07MAY20 767-300ER



Chicago O’Hare – Munich eff 28MAR20 787-9 replaces 777-200ER

Houston – Sydney eff 29MAR20 Routine seasonal service reduction from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-9 operating

Los Angeles – Sydney eff 28MAR20 Routine seasonal service reduction from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-9 operating

Newark – Frankfurt eff 28MAR20 UA960/961 777-300ER replaces 787-10. Planned 2nd daily service resumption as UA074/075, with 167-seater 767-300ER unchanged (The 2nd daily service previously served until January 2014)

Newark – Hong Kong eff 28MAR20 777-200ER continues operating 1 daily, replacing -300ER

Newark – London Heathrow eff 28MAR20 Increase from 5 to 6 daily (schedule below effective for the week of 06APR20. Reservation for UA904/905 opend around/after 0500GMT)

UA934 EWR0830 – 2040LHR 763 D

UA014 EWR1900 – 0710+1LHR 763 D

UA904 EWR2000 – 0810+1LHR 763 346

UA904 EWR2010 – 0830+1LHR 763 x346

UA016 EWR2100 – 0920+1LHR 763 D

UA940 EWR2200 – 1010+1LHR 763 D



UA883 LHR0800 – 1100EWR 763 567

UA883 LHR0805 – 1105EWR 763 x567

UA905 LHR0900 – 1210EWR 763 457

UA905 LHR0915 – 1225EWR 763 2

UA905 LHR0930 – 1240EWR 763 136

UA015 LHR1000 – 1310EWR 763 D

UA017 LHR1200 – 1510EWR 763 D

UA941 LHR1600 – 1925EWR 763 D



Newark – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 28MAR20 777-300ER continues operating 1 daily, replacing -200ER

Newark – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 28MAR20 777-300ER continues operating 1 daily, replacing -200ER

Newark – Tel Aviv eff 28MAR20 UA084/085 777-300ER continues operating, replacing 787-10 (Overall 2 daily 777-300ER)

San Francisco – Amsterdam eff 28MAR20 787-8 replaces -9, 1 daily

San Francisco – Frankfurt eff 28MAR20 UA926/927 777-300ER replaces -200ER (Overall 2 daily 777-300ER)

San Francisco – London Heathrow eff 28MAR20 UA901/900 777-300ER replaces -200ER (-300ER previously scheduled from 27APR20)

San Francisco – Zurich eff 02MAY20 787-9 replaces -8, 1 daily

Washington Dulles – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 28MAR20 787-8 replaces 767-300ER

Washington Dulles – Zurich eff 28MAR20 767-300ER operates 1 daily for entire summer, instead of 767-400ER and 787-8 (787 previously scheduled 20MAY20 – 01SEP20)



Following routes will be maintained, although these routes were removed and not available for reservation between 0100GMT and 0500GMT:

Washington Dulles – Edinburgh eff 20MAY20 1 daily 757

Washington Dulles – Lisbon eff 28MAR20 1 daily 757



Previously reported changes:

Chicago O’Hare – Tokyo Haneda eff 28MAR20 1 daily 777-200ER service, replacing Tokyo Narita

Chicago O’Hare – Zurich eff 28MAR20 1 daily 167-seater 767-300ER, new route

Los Angeles – Melbourne eff 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-9 operating

Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda eff 28MAR20 New 1 daily service, 787-10 operating

Newark – Amsterdam eff 28MAR20 Increase from 1 to 2 daily, new flight operated by 767-300ER on seasonal basis (The 2nd daily service previously served until September 2011)

Newark – Athens eff 08MAY20 Service commences 2 weeks earlier than planned, 767-400ER operating

Newark – Naples eff 08MAY20 Service commences 2 weeks earlier than planned, 767-300ER operating

Newark – Nice eff 02MAY20 1 daily 167-seater 767-300ER, new route

Newark – Palermo eff 20MAY20 1 daily 767-300ER, new route

Newark – Porto eff 28MAR20 Service commences 4 weeks earlier than planned, 757-200 operating

Newark – Tokyo Haneda eff 28MAR20 New 1 daily service, 777-200ER operating

San Francisco – Delhi eff 27MAR20 Service extends to year-round, with 3 weekly 787-9 in S20

San Francisco – Papeete eff 28MAR20 787-9 replaces -8, 3 weekly

Washington Dulles – Barcelona eff 08MAY20 Service commences 2 weeks earlier than planned, 767-400ER operating

Washington Dulles – Tokyo Haneda eff 28MAR20 1 daily 777-200ER service, replacing Tokyo Narita