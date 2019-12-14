United S20 Long-Haul service changes as of 13DEC19

Additional changes has been filed (around) after 0500GMT 14DEC19
United during the weekend of 13DEC19’s schedule update filed aircraft changes for long-haul route for summer 2020 season, effective from 28MAR20. The latest adjustment includes the introduction of Boeing 787 service from Chicago O’Hare. Planned changes as follows.
Chicago O’Hare – Brussels eff 28MAR20 787-10 replaces 777-200ER
Chicago O’Hare – Frankfurt eff 28MAR20 777-200ER replaced by following aircraft
UA944/945 eff 28MAR20 787-10
UA907/906 28MAR20 – 07MAY20 767-300ER
Chicago O’Hare – Munich eff 28MAR20 787-9 replaces 777-200ER
Houston – Sydney eff 29MAR20 Routine seasonal service reduction from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-9 operating
Los Angeles – Sydney eff 28MAR20 Routine seasonal service reduction from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-9 operating
Newark – Frankfurt eff 28MAR20 UA960/961 777-300ER replaces 787-10. Planned 2nd daily service resumption as UA074/075, with 167-seater 767-300ER unchanged (The 2nd daily service previously served until January 2014)
Newark – Hong Kong eff 28MAR20 777-200ER continues operating 1 daily, replacing -300ER
Newark – London Heathrow eff 28MAR20 Increase from 5 to 6 daily (schedule below effective for the week of 06APR20. Reservation for UA904/905 opend around/after 0500GMT)
UA934 EWR0830 – 2040LHR 763 D
UA014 EWR1900 – 0710+1LHR 763 D
UA904 EWR2000 – 0810+1LHR 763 346
UA904 EWR2010 – 0830+1LHR 763 x346
UA016 EWR2100 – 0920+1LHR 763 D
UA940 EWR2200 – 1010+1LHR 763 D
UA883 LHR0800 – 1100EWR 763 567
UA883 LHR0805 – 1105EWR 763 x567
UA905 LHR0900 – 1210EWR 763 457
UA905 LHR0915 – 1225EWR 763 2
UA905 LHR0930 – 1240EWR 763 136
UA015 LHR1000 – 1310EWR 763 D
UA017 LHR1200 – 1510EWR 763 D
UA941 LHR1600 – 1925EWR 763 D
Newark – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 28MAR20 777-300ER continues operating 1 daily, replacing -200ER
Newark – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 28MAR20 777-300ER continues operating 1 daily, replacing -200ER
Newark – Tel Aviv eff 28MAR20 UA084/085 777-300ER continues operating, replacing 787-10 (Overall 2 daily 777-300ER)
San Francisco – Amsterdam eff 28MAR20 787-8 replaces -9, 1 daily
San Francisco – Frankfurt eff 28MAR20 UA926/927 777-300ER replaces -200ER (Overall 2 daily 777-300ER)
San Francisco – London Heathrow eff 28MAR20 UA901/900 777-300ER replaces -200ER (-300ER previously scheduled from 27APR20)
San Francisco – Zurich eff 02MAY20 787-9 replaces -8, 1 daily
Washington Dulles – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 28MAR20 787-8 replaces 767-300ER
Washington Dulles – Zurich eff 28MAR20 767-300ER operates 1 daily for entire summer, instead of 767-400ER and 787-8 (787 previously scheduled 20MAY20 – 01SEP20)
Following routes will be maintained, although these routes were removed and not available for reservation between 0100GMT and 0500GMT:
Washington Dulles – Edinburgh eff 20MAY20 1 daily 757
Washington Dulles – Lisbon eff 28MAR20 1 daily 757
Previously reported changes:
Chicago O’Hare – Tokyo Haneda eff 28MAR20 1 daily 777-200ER service, replacing Tokyo Narita
Chicago O’Hare – Zurich eff 28MAR20 1 daily 167-seater 767-300ER, new route
Los Angeles – Melbourne eff 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-9 operating
Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda eff 28MAR20 New 1 daily service, 787-10 operating
Newark – Amsterdam eff 28MAR20 Increase from 1 to 2 daily, new flight operated by 767-300ER on seasonal basis (The 2nd daily service previously served until September 2011)
Newark – Athens eff 08MAY20 Service commences 2 weeks earlier than planned, 767-400ER operating
Newark – Naples eff 08MAY20 Service commences 2 weeks earlier than planned, 767-300ER operating
Newark – Nice eff 02MAY20 1 daily 167-seater 767-300ER, new route
Newark – Palermo eff 20MAY20 1 daily 767-300ER, new route
Newark – Porto eff 28MAR20 Service commences 4 weeks earlier than planned, 757-200 operating
Newark – Tokyo Haneda eff 28MAR20 New 1 daily service, 777-200ER operating
San Francisco – Delhi eff 27MAR20 Service extends to year-round, with 3 weekly 787-9 in S20
San Francisco – Papeete eff 28MAR20 787-9 replaces -8, 3 weekly
Washington Dulles – Barcelona eff 08MAY20 Service commences 2 weeks earlier than planned, 767-400ER operating
Washington Dulles – Tokyo Haneda eff 28MAR20 1 daily 777-200ER service, replacing Tokyo Narita