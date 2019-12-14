United S20 Long-Haul service changes as of 13DEC19

By Jim Liu

Additional changes has been filed (around) after 0500GMT 14DEC19

United during the weekend of 13DEC19’s schedule update filed aircraft changes for long-haul route for summer 2020 season, effective from 28MAR20. The latest adjustment includes the introduction of Boeing 787 service from Chicago O’Hare. Planned changes as follows.

Chicago O’Hare – Brussels eff 28MAR20 787-10 replaces 777-200ER
Chicago O’Hare – Frankfurt eff 28MAR20 777-200ER replaced by following aircraft
UA944/945 eff 28MAR20 787-10
UA907/906 28MAR20 – 07MAY20 767-300ER

Chicago O’Hare – Munich eff 28MAR20 787-9 replaces 777-200ER
Houston – Sydney eff 29MAR20 Routine seasonal service reduction from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-9 operating
Los Angeles – Sydney eff 28MAR20 Routine seasonal service reduction from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-9 operating
Newark – Frankfurt eff 28MAR20 UA960/961 777-300ER replaces 787-10. Planned 2nd daily service resumption as UA074/075, with 167-seater 767-300ER unchanged (The 2nd daily service previously served until January 2014)
Newark – Hong Kong eff 28MAR20 777-200ER continues operating 1 daily, replacing -300ER
Newark – London Heathrow eff 28MAR20 Increase from 5 to 6 daily (schedule below effective for the week of 06APR20. Reservation for UA904/905 opend around/after 0500GMT)
UA934 EWR0830 – 2040LHR 763 D
UA014 EWR1900 – 0710+1LHR 763 D
UA904 EWR2000 – 0810+1LHR 763 346
UA904 EWR2010 – 0830+1LHR 763 x346
UA016 EWR2100 – 0920+1LHR 763 D
UA940 EWR2200 – 1010+1LHR 763 D

UA883 LHR0800 – 1100EWR 763 567
UA883 LHR0805 – 1105EWR 763 x567
UA905 LHR0900 – 1210EWR 763 457
UA905 LHR0915 – 1225EWR 763 2
UA905 LHR0930 – 1240EWR 763 136
UA015 LHR1000 – 1310EWR 763 D
UA017 LHR1200 – 1510EWR 763 D
UA941 LHR1600 – 1925EWR 763 D

Newark – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 28MAR20 777-300ER continues operating 1 daily, replacing -200ER
Newark – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 28MAR20 777-300ER continues operating 1 daily, replacing -200ER
Newark – Tel Aviv eff 28MAR20 UA084/085 777-300ER continues operating, replacing 787-10 (Overall 2 daily 777-300ER)
San Francisco – Amsterdam eff 28MAR20 787-8 replaces -9, 1 daily
San Francisco – Frankfurt eff 28MAR20 UA926/927 777-300ER replaces -200ER (Overall 2 daily 777-300ER)
San Francisco – London Heathrow eff 28MAR20 UA901/900 777-300ER replaces -200ER (-300ER previously scheduled from 27APR20)
San Francisco – Zurich eff 02MAY20 787-9 replaces -8, 1 daily
Washington Dulles – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 28MAR20 787-8 replaces 767-300ER
Washington Dulles – Zurich eff 28MAR20 767-300ER operates 1 daily for entire summer, instead of 767-400ER and 787-8 (787 previously scheduled 20MAY20 – 01SEP20)

Following routes will be maintained, although these routes were removed and not available for reservation between 0100GMT and 0500GMT:
Washington Dulles – Edinburgh eff 20MAY20 1 daily 757 
Washington Dulles – Lisbon eff 28MAR20 1 daily 757 

Previously reported changes:
Chicago O’Hare – Tokyo Haneda eff 28MAR20 1 daily 777-200ER service, replacing Tokyo Narita
Chicago O’Hare – Zurich eff 28MAR20 1 daily 167-seater 767-300ER, new route
Los Angeles – Melbourne eff 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-9 operating
Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda eff 28MAR20 New 1 daily service, 787-10 operating
Newark – Amsterdam eff 28MAR20 Increase from 1 to 2 daily, new flight operated by 767-300ER on seasonal basis (The 2nd daily service previously served until September 2011)
Newark – Athens eff 08MAY20 Service commences 2 weeks earlier than planned, 767-400ER operating
Newark – Naples eff 08MAY20 Service commences 2 weeks earlier than planned, 767-300ER operating
Newark – Nice eff 02MAY20 1 daily 167-seater 767-300ER, new route
Newark – Palermo eff 20MAY20 1 daily 767-300ER, new route
Newark – Porto eff 28MAR20 Service commences 4 weeks earlier than planned, 757-200 operating
Newark – Tokyo Haneda eff 28MAR20 New 1 daily service, 777-200ER operating
San Francisco – Delhi eff 27MAR20 Service extends to year-round, with 3 weekly 787-9 in S20
San Francisco – Papeete eff 28MAR20 787-9 replaces -8, 3 weekly
Washington Dulles – Barcelona eff 08MAY20 Service commences 2 weeks earlier than planned, 767-400ER operating
Washington Dulles – Tokyo Haneda eff 28MAR20 1 daily 777-200ER service, replacing Tokyo Narita