Air India in this week’s schedule update filed service increase for Delhi – Toronto service, for summer 2020 season. From 29MAR20, the airline will operate this route on daily basis, increasing from existing 3 weekly flights.
Boeing 777-300ER operates this route.
AI187 DEL0300 – 0845YYZ 77W D
AI188 YYZ1215 – 1215+1DEL 77W D
Air India expands Toronto flights from late-March 2020
