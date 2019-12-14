Air India expands Toronto flights from late-March 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Air India in this week’s schedule update filed service increase for Delhi – Toronto service, for summer 2020 season. From 29MAR20, the airline will operate this route on daily basis, increasing from existing 3 weekly flights.

Boeing 777-300ER operates this route.

AI187 DEL0300 – 0845YYZ 77W D
AI188 YYZ1215 – 1215+1DEL 77W D

