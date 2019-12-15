British Airways S20 London Heathrow long-haul changes as of 13DEC19

British Airways on Friday 13DEC19 filed additional aircraft changes for summer 2020 long-haul season, as the airline filed additional Airbus A350-1000XWB and Boeing 787-10 service. Planned changes as follows.



London Heathrow – Austin eff 29MAR20 A350-1000XWB replaces 747-400, 1 daily

London Heathrow – Bangalore eff 29MAR20 A350-1000XWB continues to operate 1 daily, replacing previously filed 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Boston eff 01AUG20 BA203/202 A350-1000XWB replaces 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Dubai eff 29MAR20 BA109/108 A350-1000XWB continues to operate 1 daily, replacing 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Nashville eff 03SEP20 787-10 replaces 787-9, 1 daily (Except selected dates in October. 787-10 also scheduled on 11JUN20)

London Heathrow – Tel Aviv eff 29MAR20 BA167/166 A350-1000XWB continues to operate this service, along with 777-200ER



Previously reported changes:

London Heathrow – Abu Dhabi eff 29MAR20 777-200ER replaces 787-9, 1 daily. 3-class aircraft replaces 4-class from 15JUN20)

London Heathrow – Atlanta eff 29MAR20 787-10 replaces 777-200ER (Previous plan: 787-9)

London Heathrow – Bangkok eff 30JUN20 787-9 replaces 777-200ER, 1 daily

London Heathrow – Beijing Daxing 777-200ER replaces -300ER on following dates: 01SEP20 / 27SEP20 / 11OCT20 / 18OCT20

London Heathrow – Boston eff 29MAR20 BA215/214 mostly operated by 777-200ER (including new 4-class configuration) and 787-8, instead of 777-200ER/787-8/787-9

London Heathrow – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 07APR20 – 25MAY20 Service reduces from 7 to 6 weekly (5 weekly for week of 28APR20, 6 weekly 07OCT20 – 21OCT20)

London Heathrow – Calgary Service operates until 03OCT20 for summer 2020 season. 787-8/-9 operating

London Heathrow – Chennai eff 04APR20 1 of 7 weekly operated by 787-9, replacing -8

London Heathrow – Dallas/Ft. Worth eff 01MAY20 787-10 replaces 777-200ER (Selected dates operated by 787-9)

London Heathrow – Delhi

29MAR20 – 31AUG20 BA143/142 747-400 replaces 777-200ER (No changes)

eff 09SEP20 BA143/142 3-class 777-200ER replaces 4-class aircraft



London Heathrow – Doha 787-8 replaces -9 during following:

20MAY20 – 23MAY20 Day 36

09OCT20 – 23OCT20 Day 35



London Heathrow – Hong Kong Temporary service reduction from 14 to 12-13 weekly, pending on operational period:

BA031/032 01JUN20 – 14JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, A380 operating

BA027/028

11MAY20 – 26MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

17AUG20 – 30AUG20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly



London Heathrow – Houston eff 29MAR20 Additional operational aircraft changes

BA195/194 747-400 replaced by 777-200ER / 787-9 (Previous plan: 777-200ER only)

29MAR20 – 03AUG20 772 Daily

05AUG20 – 24OCT20 789 Daily (Selected dates operated by 777-200ER: 12SEP20 / 13SEP20 / 20SEP20 / 21SEP20)



BA197/196 777-200ER/787-9 operating, replacing previously filed 787-9

29MAR20 – 30MAY20 787-9

31MAY20 – 24OCT20 777-200ER (787-9 19OCT20 – 21OCT20)



London Heathrow – Hyderabad eff 29MAR20 5 of 7 weekly operated by 787-9, replacing -8

London Heathrow – Los Angeles 31MAY20 – 26JUN20 BA283/282 A380 replaces 747-400 (Previous plan: 01OCT20 – 24OCT20)

London Heathrow – Miami eff 29MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, BA211/210 cancelled

London Heathrow – Mumbai eff 29MAR20 Planned service reduction from 21 to 19 weekly unchanged. Aircraft adjustment:

BA135/134

29MAR20 – 04AUG20 787-9 (Following scheduled with 787-8: 04APR20 / 11APR20 / 30JUN20 / 01JUL20 / 21JUL20 – 26JUL20, Day x14)

05AUG20 – 24OCT20 777-200ER (Following scheduled with 787-9: 01SEP20 / 02SEP20 / 13SEP20 – 23SEP20 Day x14 / 04OCT20 – 24OCT20 Day x14)



BA139/138 eff 29MAR20 747-400 replaces 777-200ER

BA199/198 31MAY20 – 26JUN20 747-400 replaces 777-200ER



London Heathrow – Muscat Service operates from 01APR20 to 18APR20 for summer season

London Heathrow – Nassau – Grand Cayman eff 31MAR20 Increase from 4 to 5 weekly, 777-200ER operating (Except September)

London Heathrow – Newark eff 29MAR20 BA189/188 Day 7 operated by 3-class 777-200ER, instead of 4-class aircraft

London Heathrow – New Orleans eff 31MAR20 Increase from 5 to 6 weekly, new flight operates on Tuesdays (Except 12AUG20 – 01SEP20. Selected Tuesdays operated by 787-9, instead of -8)

London Heathrow – New York JFK eff 04APR20 BA115/176 cancelled on Saturdays (Overall service reduced from 56 to 55 weekly)

London Heathrow – Philadelphia eff 29MAR20 Additional aircraft changes

BA067/066 A350-1000XWB replaces previously filed 3-class 777-200ER. This replaces 747-400

BA069/068 4-class 777-200ER continues to operate 3 weekly, instead of 1 weekly 787-9 and 2 weekly 777-200ER



London Heathrow – Phoenix eff 29MAR20 747-400 continues to operate during summer season. Planned 777-300ER service revised to 25APR20 – 22JUN20, 30JUN20 – 24AUG20, 17OCT20 – 24OCT20

London Heathrow – Riyadh 24APR20 – 16MAY20 777-200ER replaces 747-400

London Heathrow – San Diego eff 29MAR20 747-400 continues operating in summer season, replacing 777-300ER in S19

London Heathrow – San Jose CA eff 29MAR20 747-400 replaces 787-9, 1 daily

London Heathrow – Seattle BA049/048 747-400 replaced by following aircraft:

29MAR20 – 30JUN20 4-class 777-200ER

01JUL20 – 24OCT20 787-10



London Heathrow – Seoul Incheon eff 01SEP20 787-9 replaces -8, First Class cabin not available for sale

London Heathrow – Shanghai Pu Dong Selected flights operated by 3-class 777-200ER, instead of 4-class aircraft

London Heathrow – Singapore 18MAY20 – 07JUN20 BA011/012 Reduces from 7 to 6 weekly, A380 operating

London Heathrow – Tokyo Narita eff 01JUL20 A350-1000XWB replaces 787-9 (Except Day 4 from LHR, Day 5 from NRT operated by 3-class 777-200ER. BA previously filed 777-300ER instead of 787-9 from 10JUL20 to 13AUG20)

London Heathrow – Washington Dulles eff 29MAR20 BA293/292 A350-1000XWB replaces 3-class 777-200ER

New 4-class 777-200ER (F8J49W40Y138) service in summer 2020 (additional routes added):

London Heathrow – Abuja (June/July 2020)

London Heathrow – Abu Dhabi

London Heathrow – Bahrain – Dammam (October 2020)

London Heathrow – Boston

London Heathrow – Dallas/Ft. Worth (April 2020)

London Heathrow – Moscow Domodedovo

London Heathrow – Nassau – Grand Cayman

London Heathrow – Newark

London Heathrow – New York JFK

London Heathrow – Philadelphia

London Heathrow – Seattle (September/October 2020)

London Heathrow – Toronto

New 4-class 777-300ER (F8J76W40Y130) service in summer 2020 (no new update):

London Heathrow – New York JFK

BA175/116 05SEP20 / 03OCT20 / 10OCT20 / 19OCT20 – 24OCT20

BA173/112 01AUG20 – 24OCT20

BA115/176 02SEP20 – 23OCT20 (Day x6)

BA113/114 16OCT20 / 17OCT20