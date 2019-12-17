Iberia from late-December 2019 plans to operate scheduled charter flight on Madrid – Dubai al Maktoum route, based on OAG schedules listing. The oneWorld carrier intends to operate one weekly flight with Airbus A340-600, from 20DEC19 to 13MAR20.
IB2951 MAD2300 – 1205+1DWC 346 5
IB2950 DWC0310 – 0550MAD 346 5
Iberia schedules Dubai al Maktoum charters in late-Dec 2019
Posted
Iberia from late-December 2019 plans to operate scheduled charter flight on Madrid – Dubai al Maktoum route, based on OAG schedules listing. The oneWorld carrier intends to operate one weekly flight with Airbus A340-600, from 20DEC19 to 13MAR20.