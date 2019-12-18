Air Busan in the first quarter of 2020 plans to offer Seoul Incheon – Kagoshima service, operating on scheduled charter basis. From 05JAN20 to 01MAR20, Airbus A321 aircraft will operate this route 3 times weekly.
BX1685 ICN1630 – 1810KOJ 321 257
BX1675 KOJ1910 – 2110ICN 321 257
Air Busan adds Seoul – Kagoshima scheduled charts in 1Q20
