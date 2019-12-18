Air India in the first quarter of 2020 season plans frequency adjustment on Mumbai – Nairobi route, currently served 4 times weekly. From 15JAN20 to 29MAR20, overall service will be adjusted to 3 weekly. Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operates this route.
AI961 BOM0625 – 1000NBO 788 357
AI962 NBO1130 – 2010BOM 788 357
Air India 1Q20 Nairobi frequency changes
Posted
Air India in the first quarter of 2020 season plans frequency adjustment on Mumbai – Nairobi route, currently served 4 times weekly. From 15JAN20 to 29MAR20, overall service will be adjusted to 3 weekly. Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operates this route.