Air India 1Q20 Nairobi frequency changes

By Jim Liu

Posted

Air India in the first quarter of 2020 season plans frequency adjustment on Mumbai – Nairobi route, currently served 4 times weekly. From 15JAN20 to 29MAR20, overall service will be adjusted to 3 weekly. Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operates this route.

AI961 BOM0625 – 1000NBO 788 357
AI962 NBO1130 – 2010BOM 788 357

