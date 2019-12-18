Alitalia files Rome – Tokyo Haneda schedule from late-March 2020

Alitalia in summer 2020 season plans to resume service to Tokyo Haneda, as the airline filed Rome – Tokyo Haneda schedule this week. From 29MAR20, Boeing 777-200ER aircraft to operate this route on daily basis.



AZ792 FCO1610 – 1130+1HND 772 D

AZ793 HND1335 – 1900FCO 772 D



Reservation for this flight is expected to open soon.