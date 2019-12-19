Air Canada Feb 2020 Calgary – London aircraft changes

Air Canada during the month of February 2020 is adjusting operational aircraft on Calgary – London Heathrow route, which sees the return of Boeing 767-300ER service. From 03FEB20 to 29FEB20, the 767 will replace 787-9 Dreamliner on this route.



AC850 YYC1825 – 1010+1LHR 763 x7

AC850 YYC2135 – 1320+1LHR 763 7



AC851 LHR1430 – 1625YYC 763 x1

AC851 LHR1500 – 1655YYC 763 1



Previously planned 777-300ER service on following dates from Calgary remains unchanged: 14FEB20 / 15FEB20 / 21FEB20 / 22FEB20.