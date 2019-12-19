British Airways adds Portland OR service from June 2020

British Airways yesterday (18DEC19) opened reservation for its latest US service, with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating London Heathrow – Portland OR route. From 01JUN20, this route will be served 5 times weekly for summer, 4 weekly during winter season from 25OCT20.
BA299 LHR1505 – 1655PDX 788 x24
BA298 PDX1845 – 1210+1LHR 788 67
BA298 PDX1850 – 1215+1LHR 788 15
BA298 PDX1855 – 1220+1LHR 788 3
Service operates 4 weekly (Day x246) in winter season from 25OCT20.
