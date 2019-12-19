Vietnam Airlines during summer 2020 season plans to adjust operational aircraft for Hanoi – Beijing Capital service, currently operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. From 01JUL20 to 24OCT20, the Skyteam member will switch to Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft, operating 5 times a week.
VN512 HAN1010 – 1445PEK 359 x14
VN513 PEK1545 – 1830HAN 359 x14
Vietnam Airlines S20 Hanoi – Beijing aircraft changes
