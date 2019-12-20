Alitalia Rome – Tokyo Narita S20 Preliminary changes

Alitalia yesterday (19DEC19) filed adjustment for Rome – Tokyo Narita service for summer 2020 season. Based on schedule listing, the airline plans to maintain this route, with Airbus A330-200 aircraft operating 3 weekly flights. Proposed schedule as follow.



AZ784 FCO1100 – 0620+1NRT 330 246

AZ785 NRT0955 – 1555FCO 330 357



Reservation is available for most dates in summer season.



Previously reported on Airlineroute, Alitalia plans to resume Rome – Tokyo Haneda service on 29MAR20, 777-200ER operates 1 daily. Reservation for Tokyo Haneda opened yesterday (19DEC19).