Moldavian carrier FlyOne from April 2020 plans to launch new service to Germany, where it’ll commence Chisinau – Frankfurt Hahn route. From 06APR20, Airbus A319 aircraft will operate this route twice weekly.
5F637 KIV0800 – 0930HHN 319 13
5F638 HHN1000 – 1330KIV 319 13
The airline will add 3rd weekly flight on Fridays, from 06JUL20 to 16SEP20.
FlyOne adds Frankfurt Hahn service from April 2020
Posted
Moldavian carrier FlyOne from April 2020 plans to launch new service to Germany, where it’ll commence Chisinau – Frankfurt Hahn route. From 06APR20, Airbus A319 aircraft will operate this route twice weekly.