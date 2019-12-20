FlyOne adds Frankfurt Hahn service from April 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Moldavian carrier FlyOne from April 2020 plans to launch new service to Germany, where it’ll commence Chisinau – Frankfurt Hahn route. From 06APR20, Airbus A319 aircraft will operate this route twice weekly.

5F637 KIV0800 – 0930HHN 319 13
5F638 HHN1000 – 1330KIV 319 13

The airline will add 3rd weekly flight on Fridays, from 06JUL20 to 16SEP20.

