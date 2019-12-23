Air France last week opened reservation for Paris CDG – Wuhan service, for summer 2020 season from 29MAR20. For summer schedule, the airline plans to operate Boeing 787-9 aircraft on this route, instead of Airbus A330-200 aircraft. This route is served 3 times weekly.
AF138 CDG1600 – 0845+1WUH 789 247
AF139 WUH1045 – 1630CDG 789 135
Air France S20 Wuhan aircraft changes
