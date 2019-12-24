Aegean Airlines moves A320neo service entry to Feb 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Aegean Airlines in recent schedule update moved Airbus A320neo service debut, now scheduled until early-February 2020, instead of previously scheduled late-January 2020. Latest A320neo operations for Feb/Mar 2020 as follows.

Athens – London Gatwick 04FEB20 – 27MAR20 3 weekly
Athens – London Heathrow 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 A3608/609 1 daily
Athens – Munich 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 13 weekly

Olympic Air service operated by Aegean A320neo:
Athens – Larnaca 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 OA904/905 4 weekly
Athens – Thessaloniki 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 OA110/111 4 weekly