Aegean Airlines in recent schedule update moved Airbus A320neo service debut, now scheduled until early-February 2020, instead of previously scheduled late-January 2020. Latest A320neo operations for Feb/Mar 2020 as follows.
Athens – London Gatwick 04FEB20 – 27MAR20 3 weekly
Athens – London Heathrow 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 A3608/609 1 daily
Athens – Munich 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 13 weekly
Olympic Air service operated by Aegean A320neo:
Athens – Larnaca 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 OA904/905 4 weekly
Athens – Thessaloniki 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 OA110/111 4 weekly
Aegean Airlines moves A320neo service entry to Feb 2020
