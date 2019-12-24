Blue Bird Airways in summer 2020 season plans to offer new seasonal route to Italy, which sees the addition of Tel Aviv – Verona route. From 01JUL20 to 10OCT20, Boeing 737-300 aircraft to operate this route twice weekly.
BZ122 TLV1440 – 1740VRN 733 36
BZ121 VRN1840 – 2340TLV 733 36
Blue Bird adds Verona service from July 2020
