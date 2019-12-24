Blue Bird adds Verona service from July 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Blue Bird Airways in summer 2020 season plans to offer new seasonal route to Italy, which sees the addition of Tel Aviv – Verona route. From 01JUL20 to 10OCT20, Boeing 737-300 aircraft to operate this route twice weekly.

BZ122 TLV1440 – 1740VRN 733 36
BZ121 VRN1840 – 2340TLV 733 36

