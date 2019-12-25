Thai Lion Air today (25DEC19) begins new route to Thailand, which sees inaugural of Bangkok Don Mueang – Haikou route. The airline’s Boeing 737-900ER operates this route 4 times weekly. Following operation is effective from 28JAN20.
SL8438 DMK2250 – 0205+1HAK 739 x135
SL8439 HAK0545 – 0705DMK 739 x246
Thai Lion Air adds Haikou service from late-Dec 2019
Posted
Thai Lion Air today (25DEC19) begins new route to Thailand, which sees inaugural of Bangkok Don Mueang – Haikou route. The airline’s Boeing 737-900ER operates this route 4 times weekly. Following operation is effective from 28JAN20.