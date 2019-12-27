Saudia W20 Jeddah – Islamabad preliminary aircraft changes

Saudia in recent schedule update filed preliminary aircraft changes for Jeddah – Islamabad route, for winter 2020/21 season. Preliminary listing shows SV888/889 to be operated by Airbus A330Regional, instead of Boeing 777. Further changes likely in the next few months.



SV722 JED0115 – 0800ISB 777 7

SV722 JED0850 – 1600ISB 772 136

SV888 JED1330 – 2015ISB 330 D



SV727 ISB1745 – 2115JED 772 6

SV889 ISB2230 – 0135+1JED 330 D