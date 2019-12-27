Royal Jordanian during summer 2020 season plans to add new scheduled service to Turkey, which sees the addition of Amman – Antalya route. From 23MAY20 to 19SEP20, Airbus A319 aircraft operates this route 3 times weekly.
RJ169 AMM0920 – 1055AYT 319 3
RJ169 AMM1000 – 1135AYT 319 1
RJ169 AMM1540 – 1715AYT 319 6
RJ170 AYT1155 – 1325AMM 319 3
RJ170 AYT1220 – 1350AMM 319 1
RJ170 AYT1800 – 1930AMM 319 6
Royal Jordanian adds Antalya service from May 2020
