Royal Jordanian adds Antalya service from May 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Royal Jordanian during summer 2020 season plans to add new scheduled service to Turkey, which sees the addition of Amman – Antalya route. From 23MAY20 to 19SEP20, Airbus A319 aircraft operates this route 3 times weekly.

RJ169 AMM0920 – 1055AYT 319 3
RJ169 AMM1000 – 1135AYT 319 1
RJ169 AMM1540 – 1715AYT 319 6

RJ170 AYT1155 – 1325AMM 319 3
RJ170 AYT1220 – 1350AMM 319 1
RJ170 AYT1800 – 1930AMM 319 6