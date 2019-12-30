Etihad Airways in March/April 2020 is temporary adjusting operational aircraft on Abu Dhabi – Amsterdam route, with the addition of Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner service, replacing 777-300ER. The -10 variant will operate from 29MAR20 to 11APR20.
EY077 AUH0930 – 1440AMS 781 D
EY078 AMS2135 – 0601+AUH 781 D
Etihad Mar/Apr 2020 Amsterdam aircraft changes
Posted
