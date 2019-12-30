J-Air adds Osaka Itami – Tokunoshima limited-time service in W19

By Jim Liu

Posted

J-Air this week is operating limited-time service on Osaka Itami – Tokunoshima route, on board Embraer E190 aircraft. The airline only scheduled 2 round-trip flights, operating on 31DEC19 and 03JAN20.

JL2471 ITM0840 – 1050TKN E90 25
JL2470 TKN1120 – 1305ITM E90 25

