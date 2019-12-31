PegasFly from February 2020 is introducing new domestic service from Moscow, which sees the addition of Moscow Sheremetyevo – Kurgan route. Operated by Embraer E190 aircraft, this daily service will commence on 01FEB20.
EO583 SVO0930 – 1415KRO E90 246
EO583 SVO1510 – 1955KRO E90 x246
EO584 KRO1510 – 1625SVO E90 246
EO584 KRO2100 – 2215SVO E90 x246
PegasFly adds Moscow – Kurgan service from Feb 2020
