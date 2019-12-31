Garuda Indonesia closes London Heathrow reservations from late-March 2020

Garuda Indonesia this week once again closed reservation for London Heathrow, where it currently operates Denpasar – Medan Kualanamu – London Heathrow route, 3 times weekly. Based on inventory update as of 31DEC19, all inventory is closed for reservation for travel, on/after 31MAR20.



The airline originally filed A330-900neo service for Northern summer season from 31MAR20.



GA086 DPS0810 – 1050KNO1130 – 1815LHR 339 4

GA086 DPS0815 – 1055KNO1135 – 1820LHR 339 2

GA086 DPS0935 – 1215KNO1255 – 1940LHR 339 6



GA087 LHR2050 – 1700+1KNO1740+1 – 2205+1DPS 339 4

GA087 LHR2110 – 1720+1KNO1800+1 – 2225+1DPS 339 26