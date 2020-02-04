Malindo Air / Thai Lion Air Feb/Mar 2020 Mainland China changes as of 02FEB20

Lion Air Group carriers in the last few days filed service changes to Mainland China, from Malaysia and Thailand. As of 02FEB20, planned adjustment as follows.

Malindo Air

Johor Bharu – Guangzhou 11FEB20 – 29FEB20 3 weekly service cancelled

Kota Kinabalu – Tianjin 01FEB20 – 29FEB20 3 weekly service cancelled

Kota Kinabalu – Wuhan 24JAN20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service cancelled

Thai Lion Air

Bangkok Don Mueang – Changsha 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 4 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Changzhou 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Chengdu Reduce from 7 weekly to

03FEB20 – 17FEB20 3 weekly

21FEB20 – 15MAR20 4 weekly



Bangkok Don Mueang – Chongqing 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Guangzhou Selected cancellations 02FEB20 – 23FEB20

Bangkok Don Mueang – Hangzhou 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Hefei 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly schedule removed

Bangkok Don Mueang – Jinan 04FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Nanjing 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Ningbo Reduce from 4 weekly to

03FEB20 – 15FEB20 3 weekly

16FEB20 – 28MAR20 schedule removed



Bangkok Don Mueang – Shenzhen 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Tianjin 04FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Xi’An Reduce from 4 weekly to

03FEB20 – 28FEB20 3 weekly

29FEB20 – 28MAR20 schedule removed



Bangkok Don Mueang – Zhengzhou 02FEB20 – 02MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Chiang Mai – Chengdu 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly schedule removed

Chiang Mai – Guangzhou 24FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly schedule removed (Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly from 14FEB20 to 23FEB20)

Chiang Rai – Changsha 16FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Phuket – Changsha Revised from 4 weekly to

02FEB20 – 15FEB20 3 weekly

16FEB20 – 01MAR20 schedule removed



Phuket – Hangzhou Revised from 4 weekly to

03FEB20 – 15FEB20 3 weekly

16FEB20 – 01MAR20 schedule removed



Phuket – Hefei 17FEB20 – 29FEB20 3 weekly schedule removed

Phuket – Nanjing Revised from 7 weekly to

03FEB20 – 16FEB20 4 weekly

17FEB20 – 28MAR20 schedule removed



Phuket – Shanghai Pu Dong 02FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Phuket – Tianjin Revised from 4 weekly to

03FEB20 – 17FEB20 3 weekly

18FEB20 – 28MAR20 schedule removed



Phuket – Xi’An Revised from 7 weekly to

02FEB20 – 17FEB20 4 weekly

18FEB20 – 29FEB20 schedule removed



Phuket – Zhengzhou 05FEB20 – 01MAR20 4 weekly schedule removed

Utapao – Haikou 01FEB20 – 03MAR20 2 weekly schedule removed

Phuket – Shijiazhuang 04FEB20 – 25FEB20 1 weekly schedule removed