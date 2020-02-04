Malindo Air / Thai Lion Air Feb/Mar 2020 Mainland China changes as of 02FEB20

Lion Air Group carriers in the last few days filed service changes to Mainland China, from Malaysia and Thailand. As of 02FEB20, planned adjustment as follows.
Malindo Air
Johor Bharu – Guangzhou 11FEB20 – 29FEB20 3 weekly service cancelled
Kota Kinabalu – Tianjin 01FEB20 – 29FEB20 3 weekly service cancelled
Kota Kinabalu – Wuhan 24JAN20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service cancelled
Thai Lion Air
Bangkok Don Mueang – Changsha 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 4 weekly
Bangkok Don Mueang – Changzhou 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Bangkok Don Mueang – Chengdu Reduce from 7 weekly to
03FEB20 – 17FEB20 3 weekly
21FEB20 – 15MAR20 4 weekly
Bangkok Don Mueang – Chongqing 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Bangkok Don Mueang – Guangzhou Selected cancellations 02FEB20 – 23FEB20
Bangkok Don Mueang – Hangzhou 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Bangkok Don Mueang – Hefei 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly schedule removed
Bangkok Don Mueang – Jinan 04FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Bangkok Don Mueang – Nanjing 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Bangkok Don Mueang – Ningbo Reduce from 4 weekly to
03FEB20 – 15FEB20 3 weekly
16FEB20 – 28MAR20 schedule removed
Bangkok Don Mueang – Shenzhen 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly
Bangkok Don Mueang – Tianjin 04FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly
Bangkok Don Mueang – Xi’An Reduce from 4 weekly to
03FEB20 – 28FEB20 3 weekly
29FEB20 – 28MAR20 schedule removed
Bangkok Don Mueang – Zhengzhou 02FEB20 – 02MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Chiang Mai – Chengdu 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly schedule removed
Chiang Mai – Guangzhou 24FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly schedule removed (Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly from 14FEB20 to 23FEB20)
Chiang Rai – Changsha 16FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly
Phuket – Changsha Revised from 4 weekly to
02FEB20 – 15FEB20 3 weekly
16FEB20 – 01MAR20 schedule removed
Phuket – Hangzhou Revised from 4 weekly to
03FEB20 – 15FEB20 3 weekly
16FEB20 – 01MAR20 schedule removed
Phuket – Hefei 17FEB20 – 29FEB20 3 weekly schedule removed
Phuket – Nanjing Revised from 7 weekly to
03FEB20 – 16FEB20 4 weekly
17FEB20 – 28MAR20 schedule removed
Phuket – Shanghai Pu Dong 02FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly
Phuket – Tianjin Revised from 4 weekly to
03FEB20 – 17FEB20 3 weekly
18FEB20 – 28MAR20 schedule removed
Phuket – Xi’An Revised from 7 weekly to
02FEB20 – 17FEB20 4 weekly
18FEB20 – 29FEB20 schedule removed
Phuket – Zhengzhou 05FEB20 – 01MAR20 4 weekly schedule removed
Utapao – Haikou 01FEB20 – 03MAR20 2 weekly schedule removed
Phuket – Shijiazhuang 04FEB20 – 25FEB20 1 weekly schedule removed