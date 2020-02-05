Asiana Airlines Feb/Mar 2020 Mainland China changes as of 04FEB20

Asiana Airlines on Tuesday (04FEB20) announced further network changes for Mainland China, for the month of February and March 2020. Expanded service reduction as follows.



Busan – Guangzhou 04FEB20 – 29FEB20 4 weekly service cancelled

Busan – Shanghai Pu Dong 05FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly

Seoul Gimpo – Beijing Capital 06FEB20 – 29FEB20 1 daily service cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Beijing Capital Reduce from 20 weekly to

04FEB20 – 10FEB20 14 weekly

11FEB20 – 29FEB20 7 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Changchun 07FEB20 – 18FEB20 Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Changsha 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly service cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Chengdu 15FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Chongqing 15FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Dalian 17FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Guangzhou 17FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Guilin 01FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly service cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Haikou 02FEB20 – 01MAR20 2 weekly service cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Hangzhou 11FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Nanjing 12FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Qingdao 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong Reduce from 4 daily to

04FEB20 – 16FEB20 2 daily

17FEB20 – 29FEB20 1 daily



Seoul Incheon – Shenzhen Reduce from 8 weekly to

13FEB20 – 29FEB20 3 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Tianjin 07FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Xi’An 11FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Yanji Reduce from 8 weekly to

10FEB20 – 29FEB20 5 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Yantai 11FEB20 – 29FEB20 1 daily service cancelled