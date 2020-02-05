Asiana Airlines on Tuesday (04FEB20) announced further network changes for Mainland China, for the month of February and March 2020. Expanded service reduction as follows.
Busan – Guangzhou 04FEB20 – 29FEB20 4 weekly service cancelled
Busan – Shanghai Pu Dong 05FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly
Seoul Gimpo – Beijing Capital 06FEB20 – 29FEB20 1 daily service cancelled
Seoul Incheon – Beijing Capital Reduce from 20 weekly to
04FEB20 – 10FEB20 14 weekly
11FEB20 – 29FEB20 7 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Changchun 07FEB20 – 18FEB20 Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Changsha 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly service cancelled
Seoul Incheon – Chengdu 15FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Chongqing 15FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Dalian 17FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Guangzhou 17FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Guilin 01FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly service cancelled
Seoul Incheon – Haikou 02FEB20 – 01MAR20 2 weekly service cancelled
Seoul Incheon – Hangzhou 11FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Nanjing 12FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Qingdao 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong Reduce from 4 daily to
04FEB20 – 16FEB20 2 daily
17FEB20 – 29FEB20 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Shenzhen Reduce from 8 weekly to
13FEB20 – 29FEB20 3 weekly
01MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Tianjin 07FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Xi’An 11FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Yanji Reduce from 8 weekly to
10FEB20 – 29FEB20 5 weekly
01MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Yantai 11FEB20 – 29FEB20 1 daily service cancelled
Asiana Airlines Feb/Mar 2020 Mainland China changes as of 04FEB20
Posted
Asiana Airlines on Tuesday (04FEB20) announced further network changes for Mainland China, for the month of February and March 2020. Expanded service reduction as follows.