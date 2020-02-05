Lufthansa in winter 2020/21 season is adding expanding European network from Munich, as the airline offers Fuerteventura and Thessaloniki service.
Munich – Fuerteventura eff 31OCT20 1 weekly A321 (Service resumption since May 2019)
LH1840 MUC0900 – 1230FUE 321 6
LH1841 FUE1340 – 1910MUC 321 6
Munich – Thessaloniki eff 27OCT20 3 weekly A320
LH1760 MUC1120 – 1420SKG 32A 246
LH1761 SKG1505 – 1615MUC 32A 246
Other changes for winter 2020/21 season:
Munich – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas eff 25OCT20 Service operates 1 weekly for entire winter 2020/21 season, compared to Oct – Jan in 2019/20
Munich – Tenerife South eff 25OCT20 Increase from 1 to 2 weekly, A321 operating
Lufthansa expands Munich European network in W20
