Lufthansa expands Munich European network in W20

Lufthansa in winter 2020/21 season is adding expanding European network from Munich, as the airline offers Fuerteventura and Thessaloniki service.



Munich – Fuerteventura eff 31OCT20 1 weekly A321 (Service resumption since May 2019)

LH1840 MUC0900 – 1230FUE 321 6

LH1841 FUE1340 – 1910MUC 321 6



Munich – Thessaloniki eff 27OCT20 3 weekly A320

LH1760 MUC1120 – 1420SKG 32A 246

LH1761 SKG1505 – 1615MUC 32A 246



Other changes for winter 2020/21 season:

Munich – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas eff 25OCT20 Service operates 1 weekly for entire winter 2020/21 season, compared to Oct – Jan in 2019/20

Munich – Tenerife South eff 25OCT20 Increase from 1 to 2 weekly, A321 operating