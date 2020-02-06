American Airlines Feb/Mar 2020 Hong Kong inventory update as of 1600GMT 06FEB20

EDIT: Additional info has been added as of 1600GMT 06FEB20.

American Airlines in the last 24 hours filed additional inventory changes for Hong Kong, for travel between 21FEB20 and 27MAR20. Initially reported as of 0700GMT 06FEB20, AA extended closure of bookings until 27FEB20.



Information as of 1600GMT 06FEB20 as follows.



Dallas/Ft. Worth – Hong Kong Reservation re-opened for travel 21FEB20 – 27MAR20, 1 daily 777-300ER

Los Angeles – Hong Kong Reservation for travel 21FEB20 – 27MAR20 is Zero'd out in the GDS, 1 daily 777-300ER





Despite this listing, the airline's website is displaying Los Angeles flights available for reservation.







The airline has already cancelled service to Hong Kong, currently scheduled from 03FEB20 to 20FEB20 (US departure).