Air India in summer 2020 season is adjusting Delhi – Seoul Incheon frequencies, which sees overall service reduced from 4 to 3 weekly. Service reduction is in effect from 30MAR20 to 31AUG20. This route is operated by Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft.
AI312 DEL0005 – 1030ICN 788 246
AI313 ICN1205 – 1635DEL 788 246
Air India S20 Seoul frequency changes
