Emirates Feb 2020 Beijing aircraft changes as of 06FEB20

Emirates in the last 24-36 hours further revised Dubai – Beijing Capital service, for the month of February 2020. Although the airline continues to operate this route 2 daily, however 1 of 2 daily service will be operated by Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, instead of Airbus A380.



Planned aircraft changes is now scheduled from 10FEB20 to 29FEB20.



EK306 DXB0320 – 1445PEK 388 D

EK308 DXB1055 – 2230PEK 77W D



EK309 PEK0650 – 1140DXB 77W D

EK307 PEK2340 – 0430+1DXB 388 D